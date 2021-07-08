Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “

Shares of BVH opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $369.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dusty Tonkin acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $197,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495. Insiders own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

