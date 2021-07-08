BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $82.99. Approximately 7,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 1,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.88.

About BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

