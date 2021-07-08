BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CHRRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.