Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.50 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of BOWFF opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 48.47%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

