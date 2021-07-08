Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$42.25 to C$43.50. The company traded as high as C$42.58 and last traded at C$42.18, with a volume of 61845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.80.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

