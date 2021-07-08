BonusCloud Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $51,427.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00924551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044264 BTC.

BonusCloud Coin Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,436,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

