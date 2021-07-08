Boolberry One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Boolberry has a market capitalization of $77,763.42 and $5.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boolberry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boolberry has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.76 or 0.00620550 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com . Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

