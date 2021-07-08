BoringDAO (BOR) Market Cap Hits $33.05 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for $305.58 or 0.00942262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $33.05 million and $15,027.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00054549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.37 or 0.00858367 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,155 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

