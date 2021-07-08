Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.21.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $107,427.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at $17,438,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,828 shares of company stock worth $576,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

