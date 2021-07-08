Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Position Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,488,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 926,692 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.93% of BOX worth $34,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BOX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,645,000 after acquiring an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

