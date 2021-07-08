Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires 24,362 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,025,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,362 shares during the quarter. Invesco Municipal Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $26,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 64,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,472,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VKQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,021. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.