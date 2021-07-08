Bramshill Investments LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,560,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 119,639 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $65,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 157,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $9,361,000.

NYSE HYT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.29. 7,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,184. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

