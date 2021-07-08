Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.63

Shares of Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $22.99, with a volume of 22878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.81, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgestone Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

