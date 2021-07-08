Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Holdings Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Bridgford Foods worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRID opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.79. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

