Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $854,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 856,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 167,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71. The stock has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

