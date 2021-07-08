British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

British Land (LON:BLND) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 480 ($6.27).

LON BLND opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 514.74. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($7.16). The company has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.54.

In other British Land news, insider Simon Carter bought 39,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, with a total value of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Insiders have purchased 57,186 shares of company stock worth $29,026,073 over the last ninety days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

