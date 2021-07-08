Brokerages Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) to Post -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical reported earnings per share of ($32.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.23. 871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 53,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 149,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

