Brokerages Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.23. Adient reported earnings of ($2.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

ADNT stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Adient has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.28.

In other Adient news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 3,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

