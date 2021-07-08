Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.24 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce $593.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.18 million and the lowest is $579.80 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $377.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $40.08. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after acquiring an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

