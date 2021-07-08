Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.24 Million

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce $593.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.18 million and the lowest is $579.80 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $377.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $40.08. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,393,000 after acquiring an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,235,000 after acquiring an additional 210,672 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.