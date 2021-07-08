Brokerages Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report sales of $33.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.93 billion to $33.24 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $135.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 billion to $135.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $149.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $387.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.30. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

