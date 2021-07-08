Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will announce $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.29. S&P Global posted earnings of $3.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.76 to $14.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.15.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $416.96. 34,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,035. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $419.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.98. The firm has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

