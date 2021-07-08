Brokerages Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $1.84. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $12.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

WEX opened at $197.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

