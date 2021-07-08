Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.86. Acushnet posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,466.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

