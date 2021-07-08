Brokerages Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. AON posted earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $11.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.31. 10,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,951. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in AON by 7,161,633.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,849 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in AON by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

