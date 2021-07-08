Brokerages Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $7,705,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

