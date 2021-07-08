Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to report $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $1.77. Camping World posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

CWH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

NYSE CWH traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after buying an additional 102,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 132.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth about $20,313,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

