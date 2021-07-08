Brokerages Expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. MoneyGram International also reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 75,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.18. MoneyGram International has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $776.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.