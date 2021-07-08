Brokerages Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.94.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,630,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,520,149.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,569,287 shares of company stock valued at $10,489,137. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

