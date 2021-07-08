Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to Post -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to announce ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.90). Spirit Airlines posted earnings per share of ($3.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAVE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.71.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

