Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $715.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post $715.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $710.00 million and the highest is $722.50 million. Zynga reported sales of $518.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 15,872,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,104,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.09.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,009,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,648,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,897,606 shares of company stock worth $20,152,156. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,039,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after buying an additional 240,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

