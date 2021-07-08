Brokerages Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Target Price at $54.88

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE RCUS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 740,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after buying an additional 138,555 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 397,786 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,755,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after buying an additional 65,431 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

