Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target at $46.45

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPIFF. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NPIFF opened at $34.59 on Monday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

