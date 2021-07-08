Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Renewable (BEPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.