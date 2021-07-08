Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 768,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $44,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

