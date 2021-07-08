Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.01% of Portland General Electric worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

