Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,661 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $55,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

SU opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

