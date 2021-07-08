Brown Advisory Securities LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Park National by 390.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Park National by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park National alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $113.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.24. Park National Co. has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.