BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Get The RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ REAL opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15. The RealReal has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock worth $2,164,027. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. No Street GP LP lifted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in The RealReal by 42.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 13.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after buying an additional 314,563 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 264.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 595,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after buying an additional 431,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The RealReal by 986.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 361,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.