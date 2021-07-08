Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 544,166 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.60.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

