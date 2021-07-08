Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,669,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 812,782 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.42% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $31,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

COG stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

