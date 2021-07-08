Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Redburn Partners began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $95.55 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 201,755 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after acquiring an additional 101,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,320,000 after acquiring an additional 206,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

