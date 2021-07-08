Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 153.80 ($2.01). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 150.10 ($1.96), with a volume of 1,037,157 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on CNE. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.86 ($2.66).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 486.38. The firm has a market cap of £749.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32.

In other news, insider James Smith purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,795.74 ($2,346.15).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

