Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 35,215 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after purchasing an additional 521,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

