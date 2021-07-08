Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

