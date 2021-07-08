Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $200.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $201.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.