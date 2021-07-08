Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,517 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $2,664,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Best Buy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $17,965,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 263.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,024 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

BBY opened at $109.75 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,571,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.