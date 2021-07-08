Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 5,092 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of TAP opened at $52.89 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

