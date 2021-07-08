Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 3,087 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Shares of ALB opened at $170.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.29. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

