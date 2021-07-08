Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.
Shares of CHY opened at $16.40 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.87.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
