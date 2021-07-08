California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWT opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.12. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $61.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

